Sounds like the letter of the day is "M" ... for Misunderstanding. The Cookie Monster Bandit has been identified, and police are working to clear up what they are calling a "misunderstanding."
Oregon officers say they’re trying to identify a suspect who went into a store in Forest Grove, ate a cookie, and left without paying for the snack.
Police dubbed the thief the “Cookie Monster bandit,” because he was wearing a shirt with the Sesame Street character at the time.
They ask anyone with helpful info on the suspect to (chocolate) chip in with the investigation and contact the police department.
