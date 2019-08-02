Moron

Sounds like the letter of the day is "M" ... for Misunderstanding. The Cookie Monster Bandit has been identified, and police are working to clear up what they are calling a "misunderstanding."

Oregon officers say they’re trying to identify a suspect who went into a store in Forest Grove, ate a cookie, and left without paying for the snack.

Police dubbed the thief the “Cookie Monster bandit,” because he was wearing a shirt with the Sesame Street character at the time.

They ask anyone with helpful info on the suspect to (chocolate) chip in with the investigation and contact the police department.

-CBS 11 Coos Bay: https://kcby.com/news/local/crumby-suspect-steals-cookie-from-forest-grove-store-while-wearing-cookie-monster-shirt

