A gang leader in Brazil failed in a bid to escape jail disguised as his 19-year-old daughter.
Officials released photos showing Clauvino da Silva wearing a silicone mask, a long wig, glasses, jeans, and a pink T-shirt with donuts on it after being caught out. His escape attempt was thwarted when prison guards saw him acting nervously, the Associated Press reported.
In a video also released by Rio de Janeiro’s state secretary of prison administration, da Silva takes off the disguise and some of the clothes before saying his real name. The 42-year-old, also known as Baixinho, or “Shorty,” is serving a 73-year sentence for drug trafficking.
He previously escaped Rio’s Gericinó prison in 2013, Brazil’s Globo reported, after fleeing the jail through the sewer. This time the plan was just to walk out through the main door and leave his daughter in his cell.
-Buzzfeed: https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/matthewchampion/brazil-gang-leader-prison-daughter-disguise