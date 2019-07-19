There were no reports of milkshakes bringing any boys to the yard, but a fracas at a Florida Five Guys did bring cops to the restaurant — and five guys were arrested.
In a brief and rather cryptic Facebook post that started to go viral soon after it was published Wednesday night, the Stuart Police Department said little more than a lunchtime fist fight had broken out at the burgers and fries eatery.
"Three juvenile males and two adult males were charged with affray and processed at the Martin County Jail," the department said. Under Florida law, affray is a first degree misdemeanor charge resulting from two or more people fighting in a public place, disturbing the peace.
Police were called at about 12:30 p.m. A woman who witnessed the incident told authorities that one of the males was “talking s---” to another, a cup was thrown, and a door to the restaurant was slammed in someone’s face before an “all out brawl” broke out, according to an arrest report the department released Thursday.
Keith Morine of Palm City and Loren Perine of Stuart, both 18, were arrested and taken to the Martin County Jail. The minors were fingerprinted and booked, and later released to a parent.
