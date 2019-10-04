A New Zealand man looking uncannily like Elvis Presley was caught by CCTV footage apparently stealing from an Auckland sex shop.
Kat Maher, 33, served the man – who had a prominent Elvis-esque chin, slicked-back black hair, sunglasses, and a hi-vis vest – at New Lynn's Peaches and Creme on the afternoon of September 23.
"He was very energetic and erratic, going around the shop, talking a lot ... he brought a sex toy called 'Like a Virgin' up to the counter but his card declined," she described. Maher said the man then ran out of the shop and down Great North Rd, clutching the $100 sex toy.
She said she reported the incident to police, handing over the CCTV images of the alleged offender. She also posted his pictures on the local Facebook community group, in case anyone could help identify him. "It's really frustrating when this sort of thing happens. So rude and it ruins your day," Maher said.
The shop got robbed about once a week, she said. Thieves were usually after high end items – including, recently, a $220 prostate massaging device. The Elvis lookalike allegedly stole what Maher described as "a masturbator, like a fake vagina". A week after the incident, Maher said she and police have had no luck tracking the man down. "No one's recognised him yet, but we hope putting [thieves'] photos on Facebook will stop others from stealing from us," she said.
