Moron

British media reports say six people have been assaulted onboard a P&O cruise ship after a passenger dressed as a clown sparked a brawl.

Richard Gaisford, an ITV journalist who was onboard the cruise ship travelling from Bergen, Norway, to Southampton, England, said security staff rushed to the buffet restaurant onboard after the late-night melee.

He tweeted Saturday that the brawl apparently started when a “passenger dressed as a clown” upset a group of passengers. A P&O Cruises spokesman said all passengers have disembarked from the Britannia ship and police are investigating.

The BBC quoted Hampshire Police as saying that six people were assaulted in the incident, which took place in the early hours of Friday. Police said two people were arrested.

-USA Today: https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/news/2019/07/28/cruise-ship-fight-breaks-out-between-passengers-clown/1851498001/

Tags

In other news

What's your side hustle?

What's your side hustle?

27% of Americans with full-time jobs also have a side hustle. They spend an average of 16 hours a week on it and bring in an extra $14,705 a year. For more: 

Not Appropriate.

Not Appropriate.

I saw a kid who looked just like that in the beer garden at Wayne County Fair...

See me for free carnival tickets!

See me for free carnival tickets!

Stop by the 106 KIX booth at the Wayne County Fair starting at 5 p.m. Saturday. Limit 5 tickets per child, per family while supplies last. ***Child must be present at the 106 KIX booth.*** Smiles and manners will be rewarded appropriately. 