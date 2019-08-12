Moron

If you are going to get naked and have sex with your partner in the back seat of an automobile, your car should be located anywhere but the parking lot of the local police department.

That important precaution was ignored by a Michigan couple now facing a court date next week after they were cited for disorderly conduct.

According to cops in Birmingham, a Detroit suburb, a patrolman last Thursday pulled into the parking lot of police headquarters around 12:15 AM and spotted an “unknown vehicle” that was running and situated in a “municipal vehicles only” spot.

Upon approaching the auto, the cop “noticed the rear windows were fogged up” and the car’s two inhabitants--a 25-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man--were naked in the back seat.

The lovebirds were each cited for disorderly conduct and directed to appear in District Court on August 14

-The Smoking Gun: http://www.thesmokinggun.com/buster/autoeroticism/parking-lot-romance-634809

Tags

In other news

What's the dumbest thing you worry about?

What's the dumbest thing you worry about?

A new study figured out 91% of the stuff people worry about doesn't come true, only 9% did. In other words, less than one in 10 things you worry about is probably worth worrying about. For more:

Super Stoopid Trivia

Super Stoopid Trivia

A 65-year-old guy in China recently had to go to the hospital after his karaoke was so intense that he suffered which injury?

Free Ticket Friday

Free Ticket Friday

We're sending you to Thunder By The River, August 16 & 17 in Wisner! Text "Wisner" along with your name and mailing address to the 106 KIX/Krotter Auto text line at 62582. Winners will be selected by 9:15 a.m. on Friday, August 9.