If you are going to get naked and have sex with your partner in the back seat of an automobile, your car should be located anywhere but the parking lot of the local police department.
That important precaution was ignored by a Michigan couple now facing a court date next week after they were cited for disorderly conduct.
According to cops in Birmingham, a Detroit suburb, a patrolman last Thursday pulled into the parking lot of police headquarters around 12:15 AM and spotted an “unknown vehicle” that was running and situated in a “municipal vehicles only” spot.
Upon approaching the auto, the cop “noticed the rear windows were fogged up” and the car’s two inhabitants--a 25-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man--were naked in the back seat.
The lovebirds were each cited for disorderly conduct and directed to appear in District Court on August 14
-The Smoking Gun: http://www.thesmokinggun.com/buster/autoeroticism/parking-lot-romance-634809