Australian police have just released incredible footage from a gender reveal that went horribly wrong.
Samual Montesalvo, 30, a Gold Coast man caused serious fire damage to a car while doing a burnout gender reveal in April last year. The footage, which appears to be shot from a drone, features a black Holden doing a burnout on a deserted back road while thick blue smoke pours off the back tyres.
A small crowd stands around the car to celebrate the news. However, almost a minute into the video the two back tyres suddenly burst into flames with bystanders rushing to tell the driver.
The man driving was charged. Queensland Police have said the incident went to court and has been resolved. Montesalvo was fined $1000 and disqualified for driving for six months.
