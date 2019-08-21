Moron of the Morning: Angry Topless Woman At Beach

A 28-year-old Connecticut woman, who later told police she had no recollection of the incident, was arrested on breach of peace and risk of injury to a minor charges after she stripped out of her entire bikini while at Westport's Compo Beach.
The incident occurred at about 1:30 p.m. on July 15 when officers were called to the beach on an indecent exposure complaint.
"The caller reported to officers that she had observed a female on the beach remove the top portion of her bathing suit to tan," wrote Westport police in a statement, adding that the complainant was with her young child at the time of the incident. "Believing that this behavior was inappropriate for a public beach, this individual attempted to confront the woman about what she was doing. Upon speaking with this individual and attempting to convey her concerns, the woman allegedly became belligerent and proceeded to remove the bottom portion of her bathing suit exposing her buttocks."
The entire confrontation occurred in front of the young child, according to police, but officers did not find the suspect, later identified as Anna Lee Halderman, at the beach. Additionally, the complainant told police that Halderman appeared to be intoxicated at the time.
An officer conducted "an extensive investigation" to eventually identify Halderman. "In a subsequent interview with Halderman she stated that she did not recall what she may have done on the date in question but apologized for her behavior," police said. "An arrest warrant was sought and granted for Halderman in connection with this incident."
Halderman surrendered to Westport police on Aug. 17 and was charged with second-degree breach of peace and risk of injury to a minor. She was released after posting bond on court-set bail of $50,000, and she is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Aug. 23.
-Patch: https://patch.com/connecticut/westport/drunken-norwalk-woman-arrested-removing-bikini-compo-beach