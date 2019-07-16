Win season passes to the Wayne County Fair!

Concerts with Blackhawk & Diamond Rio plus Ultimate Bull Riding, Lucas Oil & Nebraska Bush Pullers and Demolition Derby! For more:

https://thewaynecountyfair.com/

Tags

In other news

Super Stoopid Trivia

Super Stoopid Trivia

A high-ranking Iowa government official was recently forced to resign because of his obsession with what?