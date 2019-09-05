Is it worth getting offended?

We all have things we don't like - but what's actually worth getting upset about? Here's a recent complaint I received about The Husker Prayer:
I took a phone call from a very "disappointed and upset" listener Wednesday afternoon around 4:30 (I'm guessing her name is Karen just by the voice). Now, the short and skinny of it is she has no sense of humor and thought your Husker prayer is "offensive" and "putting Scott Frost above God" is "just horrible and not ok".
Now, I tried to explain that it's a spoof and that you are a religious person yourself, but to no avail. She continued to threaten "because of this and if it ever gets played again I will never tune in again". Oh by the way, she then proceeds to tell me how great of a Catholic she is and that all this happened Tuesday morning but she for some reason waited to bother me about it a day and half later.
Just thought I'd share. Play it more if you ask me. Can't take a joke, that's your problem. That's all. Have a good shift, Bromigo! -Dylan R