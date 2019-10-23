The world's scariest haunted house might be in Tennessee. If you make it through, you get a $20,000 prize. But it's so scary that no one's ever made it through. Their official website:
$20,000 if you finish this haunted house. Would you do it?
Abe106kix
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
In other news
The world's scariest haunted house might be in Tennessee. If you make it through, you get a $20,000 prize. But it's so scary that no one's ever made it through. Their official website:
1. Chores We Won't Let Robots Do: https://www.swnsdigital.com/2019/10/more-americans-are-embracing-the-robotic-revolution-when-it-comes-to-their-homes/
Pastor Caleb is back Wednesday, October 30th to answer your questions about ghosts, demons, vampires, Freddy, Jason, inappropriate Halloween decorations, Jesus costumes and candy bar trivia!
A new survey asked people what they do when they feel a cold coming on to try to keep it away. Here are the top 5 answers: