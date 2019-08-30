Here is the playlist from Abe's All Request Birthday Fest:
- Up On The Ridge - Dierks
- I'm From The Country - Tracy Byrd
- Now You Know - Jon Langston
- Tulsa Time - Don Williams
- Carolina - Eric Church
- Don't Take Her She's All I Got - Johnny Paycheck
- Right Where I Need To Be - Gary Allan
- Take Me Home, Country Roads - John Denver
- Dance Her Home - Cody Johnson
- Wink - Neal McCoy
- Heard It In A Love Song - Marshall Tucker Band
- Kiss You In The Morning - Michael Ray
- I Can't Even Walk - Cody Johnson
- Something Like That - Tim McGraw
- God's Country (acoustic) - Devin Dawson
- Achy Breaky Heart - Billy Ray Cyrus
- See You Try - Craig Campbell
- Rival - Lanco
- Get Rhythm - Johnny Cash
- But For The Grace Of God - Keith Urban
- Gettin' You Home (acoustic) - Chris Young
- One More Last Chance - Vince Gill
- A Little Dive Bar In Dahlonega - Ashley McBryde
- Troubadour - George Strait
- Heartache On The Dance Floor - Jon Pardi
- She's Country - Jason Aldean
- Stay A Little Longer - Brothers Osborne
- T-R-O-U-B-L-E - Travis Tritt
- Wagon Wheel - Old Crow Medicine Show
- Holding er And Loving You - Earl Thomas Conley
- Burn Me Down - Marty Stuart
- The Way I Talk - Morgan Wallen
- Mountain Of Love - Charlie Pride
- Loving You Easy - Zac Brown Band
- Rose Garden - Lynn Anderson
- Fourteen Gears - Midland