Here is the playlist from Abe's All Request Birthday Fest:

  • Up On The Ridge - Dierks
  • I'm From The Country - Tracy Byrd
  • Now You Know - Jon Langston
  • Tulsa Time - Don Williams
  • Carolina - Eric Church
  • Don't Take Her She's All I Got - Johnny Paycheck
  • Right Where I Need To Be - Gary Allan
  • Take Me Home, Country Roads - John Denver
  • Dance Her Home - Cody Johnson
  • Wink - Neal McCoy
  • Heard It In A Love Song - Marshall Tucker Band
  • Kiss You In The Morning - Michael Ray
  • I Can't Even Walk - Cody Johnson
  • Something Like That - Tim McGraw
  • God's Country (acoustic) - Devin Dawson
  • Achy Breaky Heart - Billy Ray Cyrus
  • See You Try - Craig Campbell
  • Rival - Lanco
  • Get Rhythm - Johnny Cash
  • But For The Grace Of God - Keith Urban
  • Gettin' You Home (acoustic) - Chris Young
  • One More Last Chance - Vince Gill
  • A Little Dive Bar In Dahlonega - Ashley McBryde
  • Troubadour - George Strait
  • Heartache On The Dance Floor - Jon Pardi
  • She's Country - Jason Aldean
  • Stay A Little Longer - Brothers Osborne
  • T-R-O-U-B-L-E - Travis Tritt
  • Wagon Wheel - Old Crow Medicine Show
  • Holding er And Loving You - Earl Thomas Conley
  • Burn Me Down - Marty Stuart
  • The Way I Talk - Morgan Wallen
  • Mountain Of Love - Charlie Pride
  • Loving You Easy - Zac Brown Band
  • Rose Garden - Lynn Anderson
  • Fourteen Gears - Midland

Yes, the rumors are true. I will ONLY be playing all of my favorite country songs on today's show. If you would like to complain about the music or the lack of freedom to request your own songs on today's show, please email: JoeTjaden@106kix.com 