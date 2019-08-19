Guess who's back Wednesday?

Let's just say he's super popular with Jesus.

In other news

Should you pay your kids to get good grades?

Should you pay your kids to get good grades?

50% of Americans said YES, it's perfectly fine according to a recent survey asking people if it's a good idea to reward kids for doing well in school by paying them for good grades. For more: 

Not Appropriate.

Not Appropriate.

86% of millennials admitted they sometimes use their phone while driving.  That's compared to 72% of Gen Xers and 49% of Baby Boomers.