Free Ticket Wednesday!

Win a pair of tickets to experience Pastor Caleb's next live performance! Text "Jesus" to the 106 KIX/Krotter Auto textline at 62582. Winners will be drawn at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, August 21.

Tags

In other news

Free Ticket Wednesday!

Free Ticket Wednesday!

Win a pair of tickets to experience Pastor Caleb's next live performance! Text "Jesus" to the 106 KIX/Krotter Auto textline at 62582. Winners will be drawn at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, August 21.

Not Appropriate.

Not Appropriate.

You gotta find someone who wants to sniff you, as much as you wanna sniff them...