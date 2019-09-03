Did Walmart do the right thing?

Walmart is set to end sales of handguns in Alaska and will discontinue the sale of short-barrel rifle and handgun ammunition in stores nationwide. Walmart also pressured Congress to enact gun safety measures. The store said it will gear its focus toward long-barrel deer rifles and shotguns, supplying much of the ammunition they require and providing hunting and sporting accessories and apparel. For more:
- https://www.cnn.com/2019/09/03/business/walmart-ends-handgun-ammo-sales/index.html
- https://www.foxnews.com/us/walmart-alaska-handgun-rifle-ammo-nationwide-end-sales