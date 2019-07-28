The Marcus King Band - "This Ol' Cowboy"

These guys opened up for Chris Stapleton in Omaha. Check out The Marcus King Band!

In other news

See me for free carnival tickets!

Stop by the 106 KIX booth at the Wayne County Fair starting at 5 p.m. Saturday. Limit 5 tickets per child, per family while supplies last. ***Child must be present at the 106 KIX booth.*** Smiles and manners will be rewarded appropriately. 