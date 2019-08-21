Ask A Pastor!

Pastor Caleb is back to answer your questions about life, religion, marriage, sex, drugs and rock 'n roll.
Abe106kix
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
In other news
Pastor Caleb is back to answer your questions about life, religion, marriage, sex, drugs and rock 'n roll.
1. Friendliest & Rudest States: https://bigseventravel.com/2019/08/the-50-friendliest-states-in-america/
A 28-year-old Connecticut woman, who later told police she had no recollection of the incident, was arrested on breach of peace and risk of injury to a minor charges after she stripped out of her entire bikini while at Westport's Compo Beach.
Win a pair of tickets to experience Pastor Caleb's next live performance! Text "Jesus" along with your contact info (name & mailing address) to the 106 KIX/Krotter Auto textline at 62582. Winners will be drawn at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, August 21.
According to a new study, people who use lots of emojis have better dating lives, date higher-quality prospects and have more sex. For more:
1. Life Milestones: https://www.buzzfeed.com/ajanibazile/first-times-poll