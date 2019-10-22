Ask A Pastor! Featuring Norfolk's #1 most humblest Pastor!

Pastor Caleb is back Wednesday, October 30th to answer your questions about ghosts, demons, vampires, Freddy, Jason, inappropriate Halloween decorations, Jesus costumes and candy bar trivia!

Tags

In other news

Ask A Pastor: Halloween Special!

Ask A Pastor: Halloween Special!

Pastor Caleb is back Wednesday, October 30th to answer your questions about ghosts, demons, vampires, Freddy, Jason, inappropriate Halloween decorations, Jesus costumes and candy bar trivia!