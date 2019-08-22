Abe's Top 5/Not Top 5 Local Restaurants

Abe's Top 5:
- Black Cow Fat Pig: Food is worth the price. Friday night live music is the best atmosphere in town.
- El Rodeo: Absolute best bang for your buck. Get that burrito in my belly! Order ahead for lunch or be prepared to wait.
- Sakura: Whether it's sushi, a lunch special or the full blown hibachi dinner presentation - this is the place for Asian.
- Napolis: White. Cheese. Pizza. You're stupid if you haven't tried it.
- Aroma Circuit: Most people either don't know it exist or are too scared to try it. Too bad because MY tastebuds aren't racist. Love me some Indian.
Abe's Not Top 5:
- Barnstormer's: Multiple reasons it closed. Twice. I don't have 2 1/2 hours to eat lunch. Bummer too because it was a cool idea.
- Michael's Cantina: Bugs. Twice. Game over.
- Ricardo's: If I want cafeteria Mexican, I'll eat lunch at my kid's school.
- Big Red Keno: Bigger isn't better. I prefer quality not quantity.
- Panda Garden: There was a time when they would've been on my Top 5. Seriously lacking and slacking in many areas.