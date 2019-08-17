Thomas Rhett - Thursday, September 5 - 7 p.m. - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, Sioux Falls

In other news

Jimmie Allen

Jimmie Allen

Jimmie Allen - Thursday, September 5 - 8 p.m. - Mammel Courtyard at Holland,  Omaha

Aaron Watson

Aaron Watson

Aaron Watson - Thursday, September 12 - 8 p.m. - The District, Sioux Falls

Aaron Lewis

Aaron Lewis

Aaron Lewis - Thursday, September 12 - 8 p.m. - SumTur Ampitheatre, Papillion

Jon Pardi

Jon Pardi

Jon Pardi & Abby Anderson - Saturday, September 14 - 8 p.m. - Stir Cove at Harrah's Casino, Council Bluffs

T.G. Sheppard

T.G. Sheppard

T.G. Sheppard - Saturday, September 21 - 8 p.m. - Blackbird Bend Casino, Onawa

Chick with Hits

Chick with Hits

Pam Tillis, Terri Clark & Suzy Boggus - Friday, September 27 - 8 p.m. - The Anthem at Hard Rock Casino, Sioux City

Midland

Midland

Midland - Friday, October 25 - 7:30 p.m. - Orpheum Theater, Sioux City