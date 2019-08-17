Michael Martin Murphey - Friday, September 6 - 8 p.m. - Schiferl's WJ Ranch. Fordyce, NE
Michael Martin Murphey
Dave Williams
Jon Pardi & Abby Anderson - Saturday, September 14 - 8 p.m. - Stir Cove at Harrah's Casino, Council Bluffs
Pam Tillis, Terri Clark & Suzy Boggus - Friday, September 27 - 8 p.m. - The Anthem at Hard Rock Casino, Sioux City
Oak Ridge Boys - Friday, November 15 - 7:30 p.m. - Orpheum Theatre, Sioux City